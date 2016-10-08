County Council, State House forum at UHH

Hilo student organization Global HOPE and Hawaii Island Young Democrats are co-hosting a forum to educate the community about the positions of the remaining candidates for Hawaii County Council and State House, before the general election. The public is invited to a free, moderated forum with candidates from the Hawaii County Council Districts 3 and 4 races and State House Districts 1, 3 and 4 races from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the University of Hawaii Hilo Campus, in UCB 100, 200 W. Kawili St. Parking is free on campus after 4:30 p.m.

All candidates on the general election ballot have been invited. The following candidates are confirmed: County Council District 3 candidate Moana Hokoana Keli‘i, County Council District 4 candidates Madeline “Madie” Greene and Eileen O’Hara. State House District 1 candidates Mark Nakashima and Byron Young. State House District 3 candidate Kealoha Pisciotta, State House District 4 Representative Joy SanBuenaventura.

The last day to register to vote in the general election is Monday and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The forum organizers ask that there be no campaign signs in the venue.