Education blueprint meeting today

KAILUA-KONA — The governor’s “Every Student Succeeds Act” team will host an education blueprint community forum this afternoon for educators and other stakeholders at the library of Kealakehe Intermediate School.

The team, named for the new national law that will govern education standards across the country, has been holding town hall meetings throughout the summer to develop a “blueprint” for public education in Hawaii.

The blueprint is distinct from the strategic plan and the ESSA plan to be sent to the federal government.

“(The blueprint) is not timebound,” states an ESSA handout, “it is about ‘what should be done’ and ‘doing things right.’”

The strategic plan, however, is more about “how things should be done,” while the ESSA plan is a specific plan that needs to go to the feds no later than July 2017.

In addition to sharing the findings and input received at the summer’s town hall meetings, the team will also share a working draft or outline for the blueprint as well as collect more input and feedback for the final version.

The meeting starts at 4:30 p.m.