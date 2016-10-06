E.K. Fernandez Shows closes door on fair prospects for 2016

KAILUA-KONA — E.K. Fernandez Shows scrapped the 2016 Big Island Fair in Kailua-Kona earlier this summer due to weather warnings that ultimately proved empty threats.

After discussing the logisitcs with Young Brothers, which handles the shipping of fair materials, E.K. Fernandez Shows announced Wednesday in a press release that it would not reschedule the fair this year.

The company said the price is too high and determined it wasn’t reasonable to expect the Kona fair would generate the revenue necessary to offset the extra shipping costs.

In the release, the company expressed its disappointment that Kona would miss the fair this year, offering apologies to all participants and partners.

E.K. Fernandez Shows said it plans on holding a fair in 2017 and has made reservations with the Parks Department for Sept. 7-10.