Environmental groups team up, draft letter to get word out about coral-safe sunscreen options ahead of Ironman

KAILUA-KONA — Sunscreen is more or less a necessity in Hawaii, but depending on its chemical composition, some types may harm coral reef environments as much as they help prevent sunburns and skin cancer.

The Ironman competition, which takes place during a crucial coral larval settlement period that occurs after spawning events in late summer, brings with it an economic boon to West Hawaii as athletes, families and spectators file onto the Big Island from across the globe.

In anticipation of the event, several environmental entities teamed up and drafted a widely disseminated letter in an attempt get the word out about coral-safe sunscreen options — an effort they hope will help negate human contribution to coral bleaching, particularly during this important environmental time period for West Hawaii waters.

“It’s all about awareness,” said Megan Lamson, vice president of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund and a co-author of the letter. “It’s newer news, and people aren’t necessarily aware of it.”

A study published by marine scientists from across the country in October 2015 and available for viewing on the Haereticus Environmental Laboratory website confirmed the threat that oxybenzone, a chemical found in more than 3,500 sunscreen products worldwide, poses to coral reefs.

Among the findings in the report were that the chemical induces coral bleaching, damages coral DNA and serves as an endocrine disruptor, which leads to the deformation and death of planula, or juvenile coral.

Bruce Anderson, the state Division of Aquatic Resources administrator, told West Hawaii Today earlier this month that as much as 50 percent of West Hawaii’s corals bleached and died in the most recent bleaching event.

Several factors contributed to the large-scale coral bleaching, but pollution from sunscreen that washes off when swimmers hit the water or contaminates reefs as a result of wastewater discharge is a primary culprit.

“(Sunscreen pollution) is really very preventable, so it’s something we can stop very easily just by a quick change in behavior,” Lamson said.

After careful consideration, the Division of Aquatic Resources — a branch of the Department of Land and Natural Resources — publicly recommended a transition to sunscreens that don’t contain oxybenzone at the IUCN World Conservation Congress, which was held on Oahu earlier this month.

“There are a number of chemicals that scientists have identified as potentially affecting coral reefs, but oxybenzone seems to be the biggest one,” said Dan Dennison, spokesperson for the DLNR. “Until there is more scientific evidence available, that’s the start.”

A larger effort to root out oxybenzone pollution will be undertaken beginning with the state’s next legislative session. Sen. Will Espero, who represents Hawaii’s 19th District on Oahu, will introduce a bill banning the sale of sunscreens containing the chemical throughout the state.

He said he’s received no push back from the business community thus far, and is cautiously optimistic the legislation will pass on its first run.

“We can control chemicals in the water and those sold here that are harmful to our marine life,” Espero explained. “What is important is there are alternatives on the market to the sunscreens with oxybenzone, so we’re not going to be putting anyone out of business per se. If we do a total ban, there will be a new opportunity for anybody selling sunscreen or anybody who wants to make it.”

Ironman, too, is trying to do its part. Diana Bertsch, vice president of world championship events, said several in the community voiced their concerns on the issue after last year’s race.

In response, Ironman implemented awareness procedures prior to the Honu Ironman 70.3 Hawaii event earlier this year. The same procedures have preceded the race coming up in October.

“We send out a newsletter called IRONStuff, and there is actually a one-page flyer we include in it about protecting the coral reefs and using reef-safe sunscreen,” Bertsch said.

The information is also posted on the organization’s website.

While the effort to educate on the environmental dangers of sunscreen is young, it also appears to be collective. And Lamson said that is the starting point.

“Anything we can do to alleviate those stressors is helpful,” she said. “It’s not going to solve everything, but at least we’re not adding to the long list of stressors.”

A list of coral-safe sunscreen products can be viewed as a part of this story on the WHT website at westhawaiitoday.com by scrolling through the attached photos.