Fatal crash victim ID’d as Milolii man

KAILUA-KONA — An autopsy conducted Tuesday determined that the man who died Sunday after being involved in a single-vehicle traffic crash on the Mamalahoa Highway (Highway 11) in Honalo, South Kona, died from injuries suffered in the crash.

He was identified as 23-year-old Jackson Mathers of Milolii.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, Mathers was headed south on the highway in a 2013 Subaru station wagon when he failed to negotiate a turn near mile marker 114. The vehicle struck a utility pole and Mathers was ejected from the vehicle.