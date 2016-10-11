Firefighters quickly extinguish Waikoloa Road fire

A brush fire makai of Waikoloa Village Tuesday afternoon closed one lane of Waikoloa Road, fire and police officials said.

About 1.5-2 acres was burned between mile markers 4 and 5, according to the Hawaii Fire Department. It was reportedly shortly before 1 p.m. in brush on the mauka side of the roadway. The fire was extinguished by 2 p.m.

The Hawaii Police Department reported the road was reopened shortly before 4 p.m.