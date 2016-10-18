Former officer dies ahead of change of plea: Charged in 2014 assault of in-custody man

KAILUA-KONA — A former police officer was found dead on Sunday, two days before he was scheduled to change his plea in an assault case.

John Smith Jr., of Ocean View, was charged with second-degree assault for allegedly attacking a man in police custody on Jan. 9, 2014 in Ocean View.

Police confirmed they had initiated a coroner’s investigation on Sunday into Smith’s death. There was no indication that foul play is suspected, wrote Chris Loos, spokeswoman for the Hawaii Police Department.

Smith was an officer from June 1, 1999, to March 4, 2014.

“In accordance with department policy and an applicable Collective Bargaining Agreement I cannot comment as to the manner in which his departure occurred,” wrote HPD Major Samuel Thomas.

Robert Kim, Smith’s attorney, said Smith was “under so much pressure” as a result of the cases.

At the scene of the January 2014 incident, Smith, who was off duty at the time, allegedly grabbed a suspected squatter by his ponytail and dragged him to a police vehicle, slamming the victim against it and assaulting him inside the car.

Smith almost went to trial earlier this month, but it was delayed because a key defense witness would not be available.

It was unclear if the proposed plea change, scheduled for 9 a.m. this morning, would be to guilty or no contest.

Part of the charge included language that the vehicle Smith allegedly threw the victim against was a deadly weapon. An earlier charge of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle was dropped.

Deputy prosecuting attorney Kauanoe Jackson, who was in charge of the case, deferred all comments to Kim. She said she could not comment on the substance of the plea agreement.

Smith was commended in 2010 by police Chief Harry Kubojiri for “his thorough investigative skills that led to the identity of a burglary suspect” and received six letters of appreciation from the public. One of the letters came in the same quarter of the alleged offense.

Attempts to contact Smith’s family on Monday were unsuccessful.