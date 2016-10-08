Germans dominate Ironman; Ryf sets female course record by 5 minutes

Germany was well represented on the podium at the 2016 Ironman World Championship on Saturday, taking the top three spots in the 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and 26.2 mile run triathlon.

Jan Frodeno repeated as champion with a time of 8 hours, 6 minutes and 30 seconds. He was followed by his countrymen Sebastian Kienle (8:10:02) and Patrick Lange (8:11:14).

Ben Hoffman was the first athlete from the U.S. to cross the finish line, placing fourth in a time of 8:13:00

Daniela Ryf picked up her second win in a row in the female race and set a course record in the process. The Swiss athlete finished 31st overall in a time of 8:46:46, nearly 5 minutes better than the old course mark. She was followed by Australia’s Miranda Carfrae (9:10:30) and Heather Jackson (9:11:32), from the U.S.