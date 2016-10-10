Grant meeting Tuesday

Grant meeting today

The High Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) will host a series of seminars on state grant funding available to small businesses and manufacturing companies to help them with product development or expansion today.

Attendees will receive information on the available grants through the Hawaii Small Business Innovation Research Program (HISBIR), Manufacturing Assistance Program (MAP), and the Neighbor Island Innovation Initiative (NI3). The grant programs provide matching funds up to 50 percent to a maximum of $500,000 for HISBIR and for MAP up to 20 percent match; maximum $100,000.

One meeting is from 3-5 p.m. this afternoon at NELHA Hale Iako, 73-987 Makako Bay Drive in Kailua-Kona. Another meeting will be from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 25 at Aging &Disability Resource Center, 1055 Kinoole Street in Hilo.

By West Hawaii staff and wire sources