Grass cutting along Palani Road to slow traffic

The County of Hawaii plans to do grass cutting, mulching and vegetation control on Palani Road beginning at the Palani Road/Old Mamalahoa Highway intersection and proceeding down toward Kailua Bay Wednesday through Friday.

Alternating lanes will be closed to traffic from 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The County of Hawaii Department of Public Works apologizes for the inconvenience. Info: Dale Gomes, Kona District Road Overseer, 322-2877 or Neil Azevedo, Highways Maintenance Chief, 961-8349.