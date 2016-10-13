Handgun suspect charged

Robert Lee Segobia, 42, of Pahoa has been charged with three offenses following an incident with a handgun that transpired Sunday evening in Hilo.

South Hilo Patrol received a call at 11 p.m. from a 31-year-old man who reported he’d been threatened by another man brandishing a handgun on the 80 block of Kanoelehua Avenue.

The man with the weapon later fled the area on foot, and after several minutes, two gunshots emanated from direction in which the gunman fled.

Officers conducted a search and found Segobia hiding in a hedge along Kamehameha Avenue. The search also yielded the handgun, which was found in the immediate area, and two spent shell casings in an abandoned parking lot.

Segobia was arrested and transported to the Hilo police station while investigators continued the investigation.

On Tuesday, Segobia was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree reckless endangering and place to keep pistol. His bail was set at $27,500 and his initial court appearance took place Wednesday.