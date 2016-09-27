Highway 19 reopens in Wainaku

The Hawaii Police Department reports Highway 19 on the Hilo side of the Big Island in between Alae Cemetery and Wainaku Street has reopened.

Travel was closed in both directions due to a chemical spill after a bottled gas truck overturned about 3 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 19 in the northern outskirts of Hilo. It reopened shortly before 5 p.m.

The truck’s cargo was strewn over both sides of the highway and traffic was backed up in both directions.

An ambulance and hazardous materials team were among the responders to the scene. The driver was taken to Hilo Medical Center.