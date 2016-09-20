Hilo church burglarized

Police are asking the public for help with information about a burglary at a church on Kupulau Road in Hilo.

Sometime between 11 a.m Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday, unknown persons broke into the New Hope Christian Fellowship and removed miscellaneous tools and equipment.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Officer Lisa Ebesugawa or Officer Chuck Cobile at 961-2213 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

People who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.