Hilo robbery suspect nabbed

Hawaii Island police have charged a 31-year-old Hilo man in connection with a robbery over the weekend in Hilo.

At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old Paauilo man reported that shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, he was accosted by two men at the rear of a business on the 300 block of Kilauea Avenue. The two suspects reportedly assaulted the victim and removed several items from him before fleeing the area.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the assault but declined medical treatment.

Officers canvassing the area discovered video surveillance footage at a business establishment, and they observed two suspects fitting the description of the assailants.

At 5:10 p.m. Saturday, police arrested Jason Keaulana Kala, who has no permanent address, on suspicion of robbery. He was taken to the Hilo police cellblock while detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigations Section continued the investigation.

At 10:50 a.m. Sunday, after conferring with prosecutors, detectives charged Kala with second-degree robbery. His bail was set at $5,000. He remained at the cellblock until his initial court appearance on Monday.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the Hawaii Police Department’s nonemergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Todd Pataray at 961-2382 or todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.