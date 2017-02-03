Hospital seeks dollars

HILO — A state House budget bill includes $8.9 million for Hilo Medical Center capital improvement projects.

“We requested these funds and are quite pleased to have them allocated in the budget,”CEO David Brinkman said in a written statement. “We hope they will be available at the end of the legislative session. Our hospital, which was built in 1985, will utilize the funds to repair facilities and renovate patient-care areas.”

The hospital requested the money listed in House Bill 100 for several “relatively small” projects.

Included among them are an upgrade to the hospital’s fire-suppression and fire-alarm system, an upgrade of its ultrasound service, and replacement of aging fixtures.