House names chairs
The House of Representatives Majority named it 2017 Committee Chairs and Vice Chairs during a caucus meeting Tuesday.
A new committee, Intrastate Commerce, will focus on regulations and licensing of Hawaii businesses such as banking, telecommunications and property insurance.
Speaker: Joseph M. Souki
Speaker Emeritus: Calvin K.Y. Say
Vice Speaker: John M. Mizuno
Majority Leader: Scott K. Saiki
Majority Floor Leader: Cindy Evans
Majority Policy Leader: Marcus R. Oshiro
Majority Whip: Ken Ito
Assistant Majority Leaders
Chris Lee
Dee Morikawa
Roy M. Takumi
Agriculture
Chair: Richard Creagan
Vice Chair: Lynn DeCoite
Consumer Protection & Commerce
Chair: Angus L.K. McKelvey
Vice Chair: Linda Ichiyama
Economic Development & Business
Chair: Mark M. Nakashima
Vice Chair: Jarrett Keohokalole
Education (EDN)
Chair: Roy M. Takumi
Vice Chair: Sharon E. Har
Energy & Environmental Protection (EEP)
Chair: Chris Lee
Vice Chair: Nicole Lowen
Finance (FIN)
Chair: Sylvia Luke
Vice Chair: Ty J.K. Cullen
Health (HLT)
Chair: Della Au Belatti
Vice Chair: Bertrand Kobayashi
Higher Education (HED)
Chair: Justin H. Woodson
Vice Chair: Mark J. Hashem
Housing (HSG)
Chair: Tom Brower
Vice Chair: Nadine Nakamura
Human Services (HUS)
Chair: Dee Morikawa
Vice Chair: To be announced
Intrastate Commerce (IAC)
Chair: Takashi Ohno
Vice Chair: Isaac W. Choy
Judiciary
Chair: Scott Y. Nishimoto
Vice Chair: Joy San Buenaventura
Labor & Public Employment
Chair: Aaron Ling Johanson
Vice Chair: Daniel Holt
Legislative Management
Chair: Bertrand Kobayashi
Vice Chair: John M. Mizuno
Ocean, Marine Resources & Hawaiian Affairs
Chair: Kaniela Ing
Vice Chair: Cedric Gates
Public Safety
Chair: Gregg Takayama
Vice Chair: Matthew S. LoPresti
Tourism
Chair: Richard H.K. Onishi
Vice Chair: James Kunane Tokioka
Transportation
Chair: Henry J.C. Aquino
Vice Chair: Sean Quinlan
Veterans, Military & International Affairs & Culture and the Arts
Chair: Ken Ito
Vice Chair: James Kunane Tokioka
Water and Land
Chair: Ryan I. Yamane
Vice Chair: Sam Satoru Kong