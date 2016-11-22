House names chairs

The House of Representatives Majority named it 2017 Committee Chairs and Vice Chairs during a caucus meeting Tuesday.

A new committee, Intrastate Commerce, will focus on regulations and licensing of Hawaii businesses such as banking, telecommunications and property insurance.

Speaker: Joseph M. Souki

Speaker Emeritus: Calvin K.Y. Say

Vice Speaker: John M. Mizuno

Majority Leader: Scott K. Saiki

Majority Floor Leader: Cindy Evans

Majority Policy Leader: Marcus R. Oshiro

Majority Whip: Ken Ito

Assistant Majority Leaders

Chris Lee

Dee Morikawa

Roy M. Takumi

Agriculture

Chair: Richard Creagan

Vice Chair: Lynn DeCoite

Consumer Protection & Commerce

Chair: Angus L.K. McKelvey

Vice Chair: Linda Ichiyama

Economic Development & Business

Chair: Mark M. Nakashima

Vice Chair: Jarrett Keohokalole

Education (EDN)

Chair: Roy M. Takumi

Vice Chair: Sharon E. Har

Energy & Environmental Protection (EEP)

Chair: Chris Lee

Vice Chair: Nicole Lowen

Finance (FIN)

Chair: Sylvia Luke

Vice Chair: Ty J.K. Cullen

Health (HLT)

Chair: Della Au Belatti

Vice Chair: Bertrand Kobayashi

Higher Education (HED)

Chair: Justin H. Woodson

Vice Chair: Mark J. Hashem

Housing (HSG)

Chair: Tom Brower

Vice Chair: Nadine Nakamura

Human Services (HUS)

Chair: Dee Morikawa

Vice Chair: To be announced

Intrastate Commerce (IAC)

Chair: Takashi Ohno

Vice Chair: Isaac W. Choy

Judiciary

Chair: Scott Y. Nishimoto

Vice Chair: Joy San Buenaventura

Labor & Public Employment

Chair: Aaron Ling Johanson

Vice Chair: Daniel Holt

Legislative Management

Chair: Bertrand Kobayashi

Vice Chair: John M. Mizuno

Ocean, Marine Resources & Hawaiian Affairs

Chair: Kaniela Ing

Vice Chair: Cedric Gates

Public Safety

Chair: Gregg Takayama

Vice Chair: Matthew S. LoPresti

Tourism

Chair: Richard H.K. Onishi

Vice Chair: James Kunane Tokioka

Transportation

Chair: Henry J.C. Aquino

Vice Chair: Sean Quinlan

Veterans, Military & International Affairs & Culture and the Arts

Chair: Ken Ito

Vice Chair: James Kunane Tokioka

Water and Land

Chair: Ryan I. Yamane

Vice Chair: Sam Satoru Kong