Info sought on assault

Hawaii Island police are asking for the public’s help in providing information about an incident that sent a Puna man to the hospital in critical condition.

On July 25, police received a 10 p.m. report of a man found unconscious on the side of Upper Puna Road in Kalapana.

The 44-year-old Puna man was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu in critical condition, where he was treated for serious injuries to his head.

The case is being investigated as a first-degree assault.

Police ask anyone who knows anything about this case to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Robert Almeida at 961-2386 or robert.almeida@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.