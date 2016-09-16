Kailua-Kona woman dies in car accident

KAILUA-KONA — A 30-year-old woman died from a three-vehicle traffic crash Thursday in North Kona near the 28.5 mile marker of Hawaii Belt Road, or Highway 190.

She has been identified as Sarah Thurber of Kailua-Kona.

Responding to a 9:26 p.m. call, police determined that Thurber had been traveling north on what’s called the Upper Road, about six miles north of Hina Lani Street, in a 2007 Kia sedan when the car crossed the centerline of the highway and crashed head-on into a 2016 Jeep SUV traveling south operated by a 50-year-old California woman.

The collision caused the Jeep to spin and collide with a 2016 Hyundai SUV, also traveling south, which was being operated by a 49-year-old Nevada woman.

The driver and passenger of the Jeep were taken to Kona Community Hospital, where they both are listed in stable condition.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai were not injured.

Thurber was taken to North Hawaii Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 12:45 this morning.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation. Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Kimo Keliipaakaua at 326-4646, extension 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

This is the 21st traffic fatality this year compared with 15 at this time last year.