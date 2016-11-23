Kanehailua promoted to assistant chief

Chief Harry S. Kubojiri has promoted Mitchell Kanehailua to the rank of assistant chief.

When his promotion becomes effective on Dec. 1, Kanehailua will oversee all police operations in West Hawaii, filling the position currently held by Assistant Chief Paul Kealoha, who is retiring at the end of November.

Kanehailua joined the Police Department in 1984. As he rose through the ranks, he held assignments in Kona, Hilo, South Kohala, Hamakua, Laupahoehoe and Puna. He has been the major in charge of Area II Operations since March 2013.