Kona pool remains closed for maintenance, repairs

KAILUA-KONA — Kona Community Aquatic Center could reopen as early as this weekend after crews complete repairs and maintenance work put on hold for the Ironman World Championship.

The work, which also includes replacing the pool’s sand filtration system, was originally scheduled in late September and October but was delayed because of the Oct. 8 triathlon, said Jason Armstrong, spokesman for the county Department of Parks and Recreation. The facility is open seven days a week and is used by about 900 people each day.

“We wanted to delay it at the request of various users who were training for Ironman that has since been held so now we are going ahead with the maintenance and work,” he said Monday.

Victor McDaniel, district supervisor, said the pool has been closed since Nov. 7. The contractor was on-site Monday assessing problems and McDaniel expected that it would reopen to the public no later than Monday morning, so long as no issues arise.

Armstrong, who apologized several times for the inconvenience caused by the closure, said the pool could reopen earlier than the start of next week as the work on the filtration system is expected to take no more than two days to complete.

“We are working with the contractor to have the pool reopened for this weekend’s use,” Armstrong said.

West Hawaii Today contacted the department after several readers questioned the closure, including a part-time Kona resident who recently returned to the Big Island from Idaho.

“My wife and I enjoy swimming in the pool in the mornings to become stronger swimmers for our snorkeling in the afternoon,” said Wayne Hollopeter. “The first morning we drove to the pool and there was a sign stating it was closed until the 19th. When we called that morning to make certain it was open, the answering machine stated ‘closed until further notice.’ That’s when I became concerned about the meaning and how much longer it would be closed. It is a very nice facility and a great asset to the community.”

In addition to the planned maintenance and repairs, the department is also performing other tasks during the ongoing closure such as pressure washing the pool deck, scrubbing bathroom walls and other related maintenance. Lifeguards also underwent mandatory re-certification testing during the closure, Armstrong said.

“Operating a municipal swimming pool is a complex, costly and highly-regulated endeavor. This is especially true for a pool like Kona Community Aquatic Center, which averages about 25,000 visits each month,” he said. “... While closures for maintenance and repair are unfortunately unavoidable, we are proud that the pool is open most days and at no cost to most patrons.”