Local teams advance to state robotics championship

KEALAKEKUA — This, in the words of Konawaena Middle School student Aliza Leander, was “the Big Cheese of all the competitions we’ve been to.”

Leander and her teammate Jacob Schwartz had just come out of a match with another team from their school at the West Hawaii VEX IQ League finals tournament held Saturday at Konawaena Elementary School.

The two teams had to work together to score as many points as possible using robots to move colored rings throughout a 4-foot by 8-foot rectangular arena.

Points can be scored by moving rings into the “floor goal” space, dropping them onto a post and taking rings off other pegs. Teams can also score bonus points by stacking rings of the same color on posts and by releasing a bonus tray of rings on to the field.

A total of 21 teams from six elementary and middle schools throughout West Hawaii were participating in the finals tournament. In addition to Konawaena Middle School, teams competing at the event came from Kahakai Elementary School, Holualoa Elementary School, Konawaena Elementary School, Hawaii Technology Academy and Waikoloa Elementary and Middle School.

And while the spirit of competition was certainly in the air, it all boiled down to teamwork and collaboration.

“We may be competing, but we’re all here for the same reason,” said Leander.

By working together, the match netted the two teams more than 100 points toward their respective averages.

And their teamwork paid off.

Leander and Schwartz’s team, Konawaena Nahiku, came away from Saturday’s event with both a Teamwork Champion award and the Middle School Excellence Award, both of which land them a slot in January’s state championship.

Teams from two other schools will also advance: Konawaena Elementary School’s Robocats F, which won the Elementary School Excellence Award and Holualoa Elementary School’s Holualoa Hawks, which won the contest’s other Teamwork Champion Award.

Monica Nonaka, robotics coordinator for Konawaena Elementary School, said the event and robotics education is a chance to grow the community’s future leaders.

“A lot of the things that we do today, we have no idea what the impact will be,” she said. “These are the kids that are going to take care of us and they’re gonna be our future innovators, our future leaders.”

And the students taking part in the day’s event knew the stakes.

Leander said she found putting together the robots to be “very inquisitive,” explaining how they were able to improve their first robot steadily as the design process progressed.

Robotics education offers practical and technical skills education like technology, engineering and math.

“But bigger than that and more important than that,” said Nonaka, “definitely the sportsmanship and the teamwork. VEX IQ is totally centered around that.”

That idea of teamwork and collaboration is something educators repeatedly brought up throughout the day.

“They have to work as a team to perform at these competitions, so not just with themselves, but with other teams as well,” said Ira Stivers, assistant tech at Holualoa Elementary School.

And being able to work together and collaboratively is an important skill for kids to develop as they prepare for a modern world, said Niki DeLaTorre, a third grade teacher and VEX coach at Kahakai Elementary School.

“I think in our world today, we really have to be able to work in a diverse global community and learn how to respect other people’s thoughts and opinions and be open to new ideas,” she said. “And I think robotics brings that onto the table.”

And while it still might be early for elementary students to see robotics as a career, it’s still a big deal that the field has captured their interest.

“It’s pretty amazing in the regard that when we were kids, we didn’t have this kind of a thing,” Stivers said. “So they’re just picking up on it like it’s second-nature, like it’s just something to do like an after-school event whether it’s football, soccer or whatever.”