Logistics Management Services pleads no contest

HONOLULU – Attorney General Doug Chin announced Friday that Logistics Management Services, Inc. (LMS) has pleaded no contest to two counts of willful failure to file return or supply information. Each count is a misdemeanor offense. The complaint against LMS, which was filed on Dec. 12 alleges that the company failed to make returns or supply information for the years 2013 and 2014.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, LMS is paying $150,000 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund in lieu of a fine.

“The Department of Taxation thanks the Attorney General for his continued support with the enforcement of Hawaii’s tax laws. Only through tax compliance can we expect everyone to pay their fair share,” said Maria Zielinski, tax director.