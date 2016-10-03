Man killed in Honalo accident

A man died after an early morning accident Sunday in Honalo.

The driver was headed south on Mamalahoa Highway in a 2013 Subaru station wagon when he failed to negotiate a turn near the 114 mile marker. The vehicle ran off the mauka shoulder of the road and ran into a utility pole, ejecting him.

He sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at Kona Community Hospital at 5:26 a.m.

Police believe speed, inattention and alcohol were factors in the crash and ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death and identity of the driver.

Officers request any witnesses contact Officer Justin Hooser at 326-4646, ext. 229. People who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300

This is the 22nd fatality so far this year, compared to 15 this time last year.