Man rescued from Maulua Gulch

A man had to be evacuated from Makahiloa Stream in Maulua Gulch after he fell down a 135-foot waterfall during a rappel.

First responders were alerted at 11:03 a.m. Sunday to the emergency and were on scene by 11:41 a.m. Crews in Chopper 1 used a long line attended litter to evacuate the man, who had an injury to his leg.

He was taken to Hilo Medical Center via ambulance, where he was listed in stable condition.

The patient told emergency personnel that other members of the party had confirmed they were safely out of the area.