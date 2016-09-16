Man wanted in connection to theft cases

Police are searching for Brandon Paulino-Pawai, 26, who is wanted on bench warrants and for questioning in burglary and theft cases.

Paulino-Pawai has no permanent address, but is known to frequent the Hilo and Waimea areas.

He is described as 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo of “Kealohi” on his left neck and “Paulino” on his upper back.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

People who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.