Mumps cases continue to climb

KAILUA-KONA — The Department of Health confirmed six more cases of mumps in Hawaii County in the past week as the outbreak of the virus continues across the state.

The agency’s latest tally, updated Thursday, brings the number of confirmed cases in 2017 to 72 in Hawaii county and 636 statewide.

“This does not compare to previous years at all,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park.

The Department of Health’s disease summary, which tracks cases of a slate of diseases over a span of 10 years, shows just two cases of mumps in Hawaii County from 2007-16. The more recent of those cases, in 2015, indicated the virus was confirmed in a non-resident. Prior to that, the summary doesn’t distinguish between residents and non-residents.

Statewide, cases of the virus have remained in the single digits over the last decade. From 2007-16, last year was the only year to count 10 cases. Every other year had five or fewer.

“There is no comparison to previous years, because of the fact that previous years, we’ve never seen numbers like this,” said Park.

Recent confirmations of the virus include local schools. In notices to staff and families of students sent last week, West Hawaii Explorations Academy and Keonepoko Elementary School in Pahoa reported confirmed cases of someone at the school with the mumps virus. The notices don’t indicate whether the person is a student or staff member.

The answer to exactly what’s driving the outbreak this year isn’t an easy answer. But Park said a common practice with other infections could suggest how mumps is spreading: people are getting sick, but not sick enough to stay home and recover.

Park said it’s a practice they see every flu season as well as with other respiratory diseases.

“And we’re seeing that with mumps,” she said. “And I think that above all is what’s contributing.”

The Department of Health says anyone who thinks they have mumps should stay at home to keep from spreading the disease until they’re cleared to return to work or school.

Park said other issues, such as waning immunity, in which a person’s immunity might not be as strong as when he or she first got the vaccine, as well as people who were either improperly vaccinated or not vaccinated at all could also be contributing to the virus’ spread, though to what extent is difficult to say.

To try and address the issue of waning immunity and other issues, the Department of Health is recommending all adolescents and adults born in 1957 or later get an additional MMR vaccine dose now.

Vaccination, specifically the MMR — mumps, measles, rubella — vaccine, remains the best way to prevent the mumps.

In pre-vaccine times, mumps was the No.1 cause of viral meningitis, viral encephalitis and other complications, which health officials aren’t seeing in great rates even as the tally of cases comes over 600 statewide. That’s good news that the vaccine works.

But the vaccine also isn’t perfect.

A single dose of MMR vaccine is 78 percent effective at protecting against mumps, while two doses are 88 percent effective. For comparison, a single dose of MMR vaccine is 97 percent effective against rubella and two doses are 97 percent effective against measles, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

For mumps, that rate means that if 100 people all received two doses of vaccine, 12 of them could still be infected, the state Department of Health said.

While the Department of Health has tried to identify specific spots on the map where the virus is particularly common, Park said they haven’t been able to define any.

“I think it’s just a reflection of the fact that every island you can point to, people work on one side and they live on another side,” she said. “And so they travel, or they have friends in another area, or you want to go shopping in another area.

“Because we’re not big,” she added. “People are mobile.”

She added that they saw similar patterns with dengue fever during that outbreak.

“We were hoping for patterns then, and the patterns we saw were reflective of people that live and work in multiple areas.”