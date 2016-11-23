New episode of ‘Hawaii Island’s Most Wanted’ starts Friday

The most recent edition of the Crime Stoppers television program “Hawaii Island’s Most Wanted” highlights two Waimea men and a Hilo woman who are wanted by police.

The new episode begins airing Friday.

In it, police ask for help in locating 28-year-old Jake Ikaika Drummondo of Waimea, who is wanted for theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, unauthorized possession of confidential information, forgery, driving under the influence, driving without a license, driving without insurance and contempt of court. He is described as 5-foot-7, 180 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

The television program also asks for help in locating 20-year-old Cristinalynn Kainani Wakita of Hilo, who is wanted for contempt of court and violating terms of probation. She is also wanted for questioning in connection with several theft cases. She is described as 5-foot-4, 117 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officer Jason Grouns also asks for help in locating 35-year-old Chauncy Lokahi Smith of Waimea, who is wanted for contempt of court and failure to appear. He is also wanted for questioning in connection with a felony theft case. He is described as 5-foot-8, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department’s nonemergency line at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

The program airs on Na Leo TV Channel 53 at 5:30 p.m. Fridays and on Channel 54 at 5 p.m. Sundays.