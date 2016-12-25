No injuries reported after delivery truck crashes down embankment

An overturned delivery truck leaked an estimated 70 gallons of diesel fuel and caused the closure of a portion of the Puainako Avenue Extension for hours early Sunday.

At 1:40 a.m., the Hawaii Fire Department, including its hazardous materials team, responded to the overturned vehicle near mile marker 4, between Wilder Road and Komohana Street, to find the truck overturned, laying on its driver’s side, and down an 8-foot embankment. The department, in a media release, said the driver self-extricated. There was no report of injuries.

Fire officials estimated the vehicle leaked 70 gallons of diesel. The fire department along with a towing company mitigated the leak. The roadway was not reported open until 8:30 a.m. Sunday.