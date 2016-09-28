No parking: Council passes first reading of bill to restrict overnight parking in county lot

KAILUA-KONA — Overnight parking will likely soon become a thing of the past in the county lot situated between Kuakini Highway and Likana Lane.

The County Council voted unanimously in favor on the first reading of a bill that would prohibit parking in the Kailua Village lot from 2-5 a.m. nightly. The exact details may change as the bill continues through the political process, but Dru Kanuha, Hawaii County Council Chairman and representative of District 7, said he expects the rule will become law by the end of October.

“I’m not set on the times,” said the Kona councilman, who introduced the legislation. “The point is that we needed a break from people parking. If we want to change to a different time, I’m completely open.”

One concern regarding the hours is that employees in the late-night industry on Alii Drive may need a little more time to get to their vehicles after bars close, which is approximately 2 a.m. at several locations.

Other details of the bill that need to be ironed out are whether to use a citation system or simply tow offenders. A gate may also be utilized to cordon off access during early morning hours.

“We will work with (county Department of Public Works Director) Warren Lee to find out what’s appropriate,” Kanuha explained. “It’s still open, what we plan to do. This is almost a situation where we need to do this and see if this works. If it doesn’t work, we’ll go back to the drawing board and figure out the next appropriate step.”

While the vote to pass the legislation was unanimous, one concern was voiced by councilwoman Karen Eoff, who represents county District 8, or North Kona.

Her worry was that if parking was restricted, some patrons of downtown bars who have traditionally left their cars parked in the lot overnight might be tempted to drive while under the influence of alcohol rather than opting for a cab ride.

“It may be wise for some people to leave their cars parked rather than get in and drive after being out,” she said. “It further accentuated the need for more parking in the village in general … and our discussion from there was where else can people park, and we really didn’t have a good answer. So it does bring up the need for more parking.”

Kanuha shared Eoff’s concern, but said a grace period will be employed after the law is passed to allow time to apprise the community of the new rule and for people to adjust accordingly. Early on, a warning system may be enacted rather than immediate citations and/or vehicle tows.

He added that signs will be posted at entrances to the lot advising motorists of the changes.

The bill’s origin can be traced to a talk story meeting hosted by Mayor Billy Kenoi in Kona in early August. The owner of a business on Alii Drive brought up the abuse of the parking area and its negative impact on local businesses considering the lack of free, cheap or even available parking in downtown Kailua-Kona.

Some members of condo complexes have been instructed to park in the lot as their buildings fail to provide enough parking for all residents. Eoff said this also points to the general need for more parking in the village, but that options are severely limited in that regard due to a lack of space.

At the August meeting, Kenoi applied pressure on the council and various departments to pound out a solution to the problem with haste. Kanuha’s legislation was the result.

Though the details are still in flux, Kanuha made one thing clear: Parking restrictions are coming.

“I don’t know exactly what it’s going to entail, but (for certain hours) there will be no parking,” he said.