Saturday | February 25, 2017
About Us | Contact | Subscribe

No tsunami threat to Hawaii following earthquake off Central America

Published November 24, 2016 - 9:28am
Updated: 
November 24, 2016 - 9:28am
West Hawaii Today 

No tsunami was triggered by a magnitude-7.2 earthquake recorded Thursday morning off the coast of Central America.

The earthquake occurred at 8:44 a.m. Hawaii time and had a registered depth of 20 miles. Based upon all available data, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is not threat of tsunami waves reaching the Hawaiian Islands.

However, officials said hazardous tsunami waves were possible along the coasts of Nicaragua, El Salvador and Honduras.