No tsunami threat to Hawaii following earthquake off Central America
Updated:
November 24, 2016 - 9:28am
No tsunami was triggered by a magnitude-7.2 earthquake recorded Thursday morning off the coast of Central America.
The earthquake occurred at 8:44 a.m. Hawaii time and had a registered depth of 20 miles. Based upon all available data, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is not threat of tsunami waves reaching the Hawaiian Islands.
However, officials said hazardous tsunami waves were possible along the coasts of Nicaragua, El Salvador and Honduras.