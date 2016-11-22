Nurses sought for annual Stop Flu at School program

HILO — A temporary medical staffing company is seeking about 500 registered nurses, nursing assistants and medical assistants to help administer the state Department of Health’s annual Stop Flu at School program.

The program vaccinates up to 70,000 kindergarten to eighth-grade students for free each year against influenza at participating public, charter and private schools — about 40-45 percent of the total number of children vaccinated statewide.

In past years, Stop Flu at School kicked off in October, which is the traditional start of flu season. Implementation was delayed this year because of the hepatitis A outbreak, which tied up DOH resources and staff and caused “a major delay with us moving forward,” said Ron Balajadia, DOH immunization branch chief.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children get vaccinated by the end of October to “achieve protection prior to the anticipated circulation of influenza in the community.”

However, Balajadia said influenza is “year round in Hawaii” and residents “always need to be vigilant.”

“The reality is, it doesn’t stop (in Hawaii),” he said. “The disease is always present because of travel.”

Clinic dates and locations have not yet been set, but the six-week program is set to get underway Jan. 17 and run through February, said Melissa Mansfield, care manager at Altres Medical, the company seeking the temporary nursing staff.

Mansfield said the delay could mean lower participation this year since parents might have gotten their children vaccinated elsewhere.

Nurses and assistants are assigned weekday morning shifts at schools in either their home neighborhoods, nearby their place of work or they can request to work in communities with the greatest need. Pay rates are determined by medical license category. Temporary positions are hoped to be filled by the end of December to ensure adequate time to complete paperwork and any necessary training, Mansfield said.

Mansfield said Hawaii Island generally has the greatest need for nurses because of its overall “shortage of (a) qualified workforce.”

Those interested in becoming part of the program can email medicalstaffing@altres.com or call 591-4960 for more information.

