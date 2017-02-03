Occupants escape, cat dies in fire

Two people were able to escape a structure fire Thursday evening on Royal Poinciana Way, however, a cat was later found dead.

Firefighters responded to the 5:07 p.m. report to find flames coming out of the front two winds of the first unit of a two-bedroom duplex. The occupants, which the Hawaii Fire Department described as a “renter and daughter,” were able to escape without injury. However, a cat was later found dead in a back bedroom.

Fire officials determined that an oil or grease cooking fire in the kitchen ignited the blaze. Damage was estimated at $80,000.