Officer: Half ounce of heroin, gun found

KEALAKEKUA — Hawaii police vice officers testified in court Wednesday that a half an ounce of heroin and a gun were recovered in the master bedroom of a Kailua-Kona home last week during the execution of a search warrant.

David Riehle was one of three suspects taken into custody at Loloa Drive on July 27 in connection to the drug bust. He faces drug charges and ownership or possession prohibited. On Wednesday, two Area II Vice Officers took the stand in Riehle’s preliminary hearing, detailing the results of the search warrant at the home.

On Tuesday, District Court Judge Margaret Masunaga agreed to lower Riehle’s bail from $72,250 to $50,000. Since the decrease, Riehle made bail and was not in custody for his preliminary hearing.

Deputy Prosecutor Kimberly Taniyama started Wednesday’s hearing by calling Officer Jacob Obermiller to the stand. Obermiller told the court Wednesday he participated as one of the vice officers executing the search warrant. His specific job was evidence collection.

Taniyama asked Obermiller to describe the residence.

The officer stated that it appeared one person lived in the house regularly. He confirmed that he recovered evidence in the master bedroom.

Taniyama asked Obermiller if there was any identification in the room. The officer said there were pictures, military certificates and newspaper clippings that connected to Riehle.

Obermiller also testified that he found heroin and marijuana in the room. In the closet, the officer stated, there was a small yellow container with a tar like substance, which field-tested positive for heroin.

It weighed about 11 grams.

Also in the closet, Obermiller said, were various calibers of ammunition. A gun was also found in the room.

Another clear container by the dresser was also located in the room. Obermiller testified there was a tar like substance inside, which also field-tested positive for heroin.

Four pills were also found inside a fanny pack. Officer Marco Segobia, lead investigator in the case, took the stand after Obermiller. He testified the pills were identified as methadone by drugs.com.

Methadone is a schedule II drug.

Masunaga found there was sufficient evidence to move the case into 3rd Circuit Court. Riehle will make his next appearance Aug. 14 before 3rd Circuit Court Judge Henry Nakamoto.

Ashley Safa and Dylan Brehaut were also arrested and charged in connection to the drug bust. Their cases have been moved into 3rd Circuit Court after their joint preliminary hearing Tuesday. They will appear before judges on Aug. 11.

The search warrant issued on Loloa Drive was one of four executed last week by Hawaii police Area II Vice Officers. Derek Conway and Michael Anthony Ventrella were also arrested and charged in a separate drug bust that occurred on Ala Onaona Street on July 24.

Conway is expected to appear in court on Aug. 8 and Ventrella will have his initial appearance on Aug. 24.