Official: Register and vote

HILO — State and county officials are encouraging residents to register — and vote — following a poor primary showing.

“The turnout for the primary election was a dismal 37.3 percent,” county Elections Administrator Pat Nakamoto said Friday. “I would really like to encourage all registered voters to vote.”

The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Monday. But you last-minute types get a reprieve this year. You’ll be able to register and vote at early voting sites beginning Oct. 25 and ending Nov. 5.

The county is also holding drive-through voter registration 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at Hilo Bayfront, Kona Kmart and Pahoa Malama Market.

For more information, visit www.elections.hawaii.gov or call 453-VOTE (8683).

Nakamoto said 112,497 Hawaii County residents had registered to vote by Friday morning, up 2,807 from the primary. There were 104,323 registered for the last presidential election in 2012 and 105,138 in the 2014 general election, according to data kept by the state Office of Elections.

More than 730,000 people have registered statewide, said Office of Elections spokeswoman Nedielyn Bueno.

There will be a lot to decide on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Hawaii voters will pick which presidential candidate should get the state’s four electoral votes: Democrat Hillary Clinton, Republican Donald Trump, Libertarian Gary Johnson, Green Party candidate Jill Stein or Constitution Party candidate Darrell Lane Castle.

In a statewide race, U.S. Sen. incumbent Brian Schatz, the Democrat, is challenged by Republican John Carroll, Libertarian Michael Kokoski, Constitution Party candidate Joy Allison and American Shopping Party candidate John “Raghu” Giuffre.

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the Democrat, has challengers in her House District 2 race as well. District 2 covers rural Oahu and the neighbor islands. Republican Angela Kaaihue and Richard Turner, who has no party affiliation, are the challengers.

State Senate races on the ballot include the Hilo District 1 vacancy election, where Democrat Kai Kahele strives to keep the seat he was appointed following the death of his father. He’s challenged by Libertarian Kimberly Arianoff.

Incumbent District 2 Sen. Russell Ruderman faces Libertarian Fred Fogel for the Puna/Ka‘u seat.

State representatives face challengers as well.

Incumbent Democrat Mark Nakashima faces Republican challenger Byron Young for the District 1 seat representing North Hawaii.

Longtime Hilo District 2 Rep. Clift Tsuji, the Democrat, faces a challenge from Grace Larson, who has no party affiliation.

Incumbent Hilo District 3 Democrat Richard Onisihi is challenged by Libertarian Gregory Arianoff and Green Party candidate Kealoha Pisciotta.

In Puna’s District 4, incumbent Rep. Joy San Buenaventura, the Democrat, faces Constitution Party candidate Moke Stephens and Luana Jones, who has no party affiliation.

Incumbent District 5 Rep. Richard Creagan, the Democrat, faces Libertarian candidate Michael Last for the Ka‘u House seat.

In Kona’s District 6, incumbent Rep. Nicole Lowen, the Democrat, is challenged by Republican Bruce Pratt.

And in North Kona District 7, Democratic incumbent Cindy Evans faces Republican challenger Jeffrey Coakley.

There are also two seats on the Office of Hawaiian affairs Board of Trustees still to be decided in the general election. Incumbent Bob Lindsey faces a challenge from Milalani Trask for the Hawaii Island residency seat in the nonpartisan race. And in the contest for the at-large seat, Kelii Akina is challenging incumbent Apoliona Haunani.

At the local level, two Hawaii County Council seats will be decided after none of the candidates received a majority.

The Council District 3 Hilo seat features political newcomers Sue Lee Loy and Moana Kelii vying for the open seat vacated by the term-limited Dennis “Fresh” Onishi.

Another open seat, representing Council District 4 Puna, will see political newcomers Madie Greene and Eileen Ohara seeking the seat. That seat was vacated by two-term incumbent Greggor Ilagan in his failed bid for a state Senate seat.

Amendments to the state constitution and county charter round out the ballot.