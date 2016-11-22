Police arrest 21 for DUI

From Nov. 14-20, Hawaii Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 971 DUI arrests compared with 954 during the same period last year, an increase of 1.8 percent. The numbers of arrests by district so far this year are: Hamakua, 14; North Hilo, 5; South Hilo, 248; Puna, 252; Kaʻu, 9; Kona, 389; South Kohala, 49; North Kohala, 5.

There have been 1,261 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,363 during the same period last year, a decrease of 7.5 percent.

So far this year, there have been 24 fatal crashes on Hawaii Island (four of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 28 fatalities, compared with 14 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 17 fatalities during the same period last year. This represents an increase of 71.4 percent for fatal crashes and 64.7 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue island wide.