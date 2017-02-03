Police arrest 25 for suspected DUI

From Jan. 23 thorugh Sunday, Hawaii Island police arrested 25 motorists for suspected driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Seven of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents.

So far this year, there have been 115 DUI arrests compared with 82 during the same period last year, an increase of 40.2 percent.

Kona officers arrested 16 of the drivers while Puna officers arrested six and South Hilo officers three.

There have been 114 major accidents this year, including three fatal crashes resulting in three fatalities.