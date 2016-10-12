Police arrest 28 for suspected DUI

Hawaii Island police arrested 28 motorists for suspected driving under the influence of an intoxicant between Oct. 3 and Sunday. Eight of the drivers were involved in traffic crashes. Four of the drivers were younger than 21.

So far this year, there have been 846 DUI arrests compared with 819 during the same period last year, an increase of 3.3 percent.

Puna officers arrested 10 drivers while Kona officers arrested eight and South Hilo officers seven. In addition, Hamakua officers arrested two motorists while South Kohala officers arrested one.

There have been 1,063 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,186 during the same period last year, a decrease of 10.4 percent.

So far this year, there have been 19 fatal crashes on Hawaii Island (three of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 22 fatalities, compared with 13 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 16 fatalities during the same period last year. This represents an increase of 46.2 percent for fatal crashes and 37.5 percent for fatalities.