Police continue search for missing teen from Captain Cook

Hawaii Island police are asking for public support to locate a missing girl from Captain Cook.

Jade Yamashita, 15, was last seen in Hilo on Aug. 27.

Yamashita is described as Native American, standing at 5-foot-7 and weighing approximately 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police request anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the Hawaii Police Department’s nonemergency line at 935-3311. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact the islandwide Crime Stoppers at 961-8300. Crime Stoppers keeps all information confidential.