Police continue search for missing teen from Captain Cook
Updated:
September 27, 2016 - 4:01pm
Hawaii Island police are asking for public support to locate a missing girl from Captain Cook.
Jade Yamashita, 15, was last seen in Hilo on Aug. 27.
Yamashita is described as Native American, standing at 5-foot-7 and weighing approximately 155 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Police request anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the Hawaii Police Department’s nonemergency line at 935-3311. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact the islandwide Crime Stoppers at 961-8300. Crime Stoppers keeps all information confidential.