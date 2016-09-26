Police looking for Hilo woman

Police are asking for help in finding Leilani Torres, 26, of Hilo, who is wanted on an outstanding bench warrant and for questioning in other investigations.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a butterfly tattoo on her left ankle, and “Lei” tattooed on her back. She is also wanted for questioning in connection with other investigations.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts should call the Hawaii Police Department’s nonemergency line a 935-3311 or contact Officer Donovan Kohara at 961-2272 or donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.

People who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.