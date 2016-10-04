Police nab 18 for suspected DUI

KAILUA-KONA — Hawaii Island police arrested 18 motorists for alleged drunken driving between Sept. 26 and Sunday. Four of the drivers were involved in crashes and one was younger than age 21.

So far there have been 818 DUI arrests this year, up from 791 at this time last year, according to the Hawaii Police Department. Kona officers have arrested the most drivers at 326, which equates to 39.8 percent of motorists arrested for DUI on Hawaii Island this year.

During the week of Sept. 26 through Sunday, Kona officers arrested seven motorists while Puna officers arrested six and South Hilo officers three, according to police. Hamakua and South Kohala officers arrested one driver in each district.

There have been 1,039 major accidents this year of which 19 have been fatal, compared with 15 at this time last year. The 19 fatal accidents resulted in 22 deaths on the island’s public roadways.