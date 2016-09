Police search for missing teen

Jade Yamashita was last seen Aug. 27 Hilo. She is described as Native American, 5-foot-7, 155 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the department’s nonemergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.