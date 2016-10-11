Police search for missing teen, abuse suspect

Hawaii Island police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing.

Jeffrey Salonia of Kailua-Kona was last seen in Waimea on July 13. He is described as 5-foot-10 with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300.

Police are also searching for a 35-year-old man wanted for abuse.

Omar Plascencia of Kailua-Kona is described as 6-feet tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and graying black hair.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Calvin Delaries at 326-4646, Ext. 304 or calvin.delaries@hawaiicounty.gov.