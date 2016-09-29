Police search for parole violation suspect

Extended furlough inmate Shawn Kaawa failed to report to the Hale Nani Reintegration Center for his scheduled check-in Wednesday night and law enforcement officers are now searching for him.

Kaawa is serving time for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was scheduled for a parole hearing Thursday and second-degree escape is expected to be added to his charges.

The 34-year-old is classified as community custody, which is the lowest custody level. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 165 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Inmates in the extended furlough program live and work outside of the facility but must check in at various times throughout the month.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.