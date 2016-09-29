Police searching for man reported missing in Puna since 2007

Police are asking again for the public’s help in finding a man reported missing in 2007 and have not ruled out foul play in his disappearance.

Willie Dennis Eriksson was last seen in the evening hours of Nov. 7, 2007, at a general store in the Mountain View area of Puna.

Eriksson is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds with blue eyes, short gray or partially graying hair and a goatee.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts or about his disappearance to call the Hawaii Police Department’s nonemergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Tuckloy Aurello at 961-2385 or tuckloy.aurello@hawaiicounty.gov.

People who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300.Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.