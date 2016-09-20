Police seek Pahoa robbery suspect

Police are seeking a suspect in a reported robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning in the Pahoa area.

A 19-year-old man from Pahoa told police that shortly after 1 a.m. he was walking near the intersection of Route 130 and the Pahoa Village Road, when a white four-door sedan stopped by and two men exited the vehicle and approached him.

The victim reported that he was assaulted by one of the men, who forcibly took a skateboard from him before leaving in the white sedan.

The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

One suspected was identified as Gary A. Simpkinns, 22, who is is described as black, about 5-foot-6, weighing about 180 pounds, with short black hair, and brown eyes. He also has a mustache and goatee as well as “Simpkins” tattooed on his upper back and numerous tattoos of both arms. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

The second suspect is described as a Pacific Islander, about 5-foot-8, weighing about 180 pounds, black curly hair, and last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

The case is being investigated as a second-degree robbery.

Police ask anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Simpkins, may have witnessed the incident, or who may know the identity of the second suspect to contact Detective Sandor Finkey at 961-2384 or sandor.finkey@hawaiicounty.gov.

People who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.