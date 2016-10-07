Probation, restitution ordered in semi-trailer rampage

HILO — A 31-year-old homeless man who went on a meth-fueled rampage in a stolen tractor trailer-truck on March 30 in Hilo was sentenced Wednesday to probation and ordered to pay almost $80,000 in restitution.

Hilo Circuit Judge Greg Nakamura also sentenced Solomon Aloha Kepano to 18 months in jail with credit for time already served. Nakamura ruled Kepano, who has no prior felony record, could be released after serving six months into a drug-treatment program. Kepano has been in jail longer than that, having been in custody since the night of the incident.

in a deal with prosecutors, Kepano pleaded no contest last month to first-degree theft, second-degree criminal property damage and three counts of second-degree reckless endangering. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a fourth-degree theft charge and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident.

If convicted of first-degree theft, Kepano faced a possible 10-year prison term.

Kepano’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Patrick Munoz, said his client is “very remorseful for his actions.”

“He sincerely wants to get the treatment that will help him change,” Munoz said. Munoz said he hopes Kepano, after successfully completing drug treatment, can gain a deferred acceptance of his no-contest pleas, which would erase the convictions from his record.

Asked by Nakamura if Kepano had anything to say, Kepano replied, “no,” but the judge pressed further.

“Do you recall what happened that day or you don’t have a recollection?” Nakamura asked.

“I do, Your Honor. I wasn’t in a right state of mind at that time,” Kepano replied. “I was under the influence at the time. I’m very sorry for my action.”

“So, you were under the influence of what at that time?” the judge inquired.

“(An) intoxicating substance. Methamphetamine,” Kepano said.

According to court documents, Kepano took the keys to the 18-wheeler from a lock box at Hawaii Food Service Alliance on Makaala Street in Hilo, then swiped the truck, which was loaded with food, plowed through the warehouse’s closed gate and drove south, eventually making his way to Pilipaa Street in the Panaewa neighborhood.

Along the way, Kepano collided with two cars, one driven by Laysa Nunes, the other by Johnny Lum Ho, the well-known kumu hula of Halau O Ka Ua Kani Lehua. Neither driver was injured.

Police said the stolen truck then clipped and severed a utility pole, ran off the road and crashed into the house at 54 Pilipaa.

None of the home’s three residents were injured, but two, Matangi Moala and Milton Ah Nee, apprehended Kepano and detained him until officers arrived, according to documents.

Nakamura ordered Kepano to make restitution of $39,224 Hawaii Food Service Alliance, $10,254.31 to Nunes, $17,515.28 to Lum Ho, $2,288 Yamada and Sons and $12,834.79 to Hawaii Electric Light Co.

