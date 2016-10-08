Project inspection

KAILUA-KONA — Ninth grade students at Kealakehe High School’s STEM Academy held an exhibition Tuesday evening showcasing projects and offering visitors the opportunity to check out their work.

Escape rooms, water balloon launchers, robots, programs and sustainable development goals encouraged visitors to get hands-on with the projects.

The exhibition, which will be held quarterly, helps teachers and students reassess their future needs. By involving the community, feedback will help predict what skills the kids need, according to advisor Justin Brown.

“Come investigate the student’s work,” he said.