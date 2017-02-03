Prosecution and defense rest in 2015 standoff trial

KEALAKEKUA — Closing arguments will be heard next week in the trial of a North Kohala man accused of shooting his girlfriend and a police officer during a 2015 standoff in Kapaau.

The defense rested its case Thursday after calling just three witnesses to the stand as Attorney Terri Fujioka-Lilley worked to prove her client, Macdon “Donny” Thromman, 39, innocent of a slew of charges filed in connection with the July 13-14, 2015, standoff that lasted some 20 hours.

Just one witness testified for the defense on Thursday after Judge Ronald Ibarra determined the defense’s fourth witness’ testimony about Thromman’s state of mind and physical condition prior to the event was not admissible without corroboration by a medical professional or Thromman himself.

Thromman evoked his Constitutional right to remain silent and did not testify during his trial. The trial will resume with closing arguments by the prosecution and defense Tuesday morning. The jury, composed of nine men and five women, including two alternates, will then receive instructions and begin deliberations.

The witness that did take the stand Thursday, Jayson Galinato, described himself as a “close friend” of Thromman who talked with him on July 14 during the incident. He testified that when talking to Thromman early that morning while he was still barricaded in his Akoni Pule Highway home that Thromman didn’t seem angry, but more “distraught” and concerned about his two children.

“He wanted to make sure both children knew he loved them,” Galinato said. “He asked me to make sure I told his children everyday that he loved them. I said I can, but it’s not going to sound the same not being him.”

Galinato also told the jury that Thromman seemed to understand the situation that was going on and that Galinato felt like it was “my opportunity to say goodbye.”

After the defense and prosecution rested their cases on Thursday, Fujioka-Lilley moved to have Thromman acquitted of a handful of charges before the jury gets the case for deliberation. Ibarra granted a judgment of acquittal for three of the nine remaining first-degree terroristic threatening charges.

He still faces three counts first-degree attempted murder, one which covers multiple victims, two counts second-degree attempted murder, six counts first-degree terroristic threatening, two counts each second-degree assault and failure to acquire permits for firearms, and one count each of abuse of a family or household member younger than age 14, kidnapping, first-degree assault, and second-degree reckless endangering in connection with the 20-hour standoff that began around 8 p.m. July 13 and did not come to an end until about 4:30 p.m. the following day.

According to court records, Thromman allegedly fired a .30-30 hunting rifle at his girlfriend, striking her in the leg on July 13. He also shot a responding officer, identified as Ray Fukuda, in the right arm before the 20-hour standoff ensued.

An attempted first-degree murder conviction carries a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.