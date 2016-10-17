Rescue crews search for missing boater near Lapakahi State Park

HONOLULU — Coast Guard and Big Island Fire Department crews are searching for a missing boater near Lapakahi State Park in a case that began late Saturday.

Missing is 26-year-old Charles Locklar. Locklar was last seen swimming toward shore with his uncle after their 10-foot skiff reportedly capsized because of high winds approximately a half mile offshore, according to the Coast Guard.

At 9:50 p.m., an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point launched to conduct a search of the area and diverted the crew of the USCGC Kittiwake operating off Maui. Air assets and ground crews from the Big Island Fire Department are also assisting in the search.

At 7:45 p.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a call from Big Island Fire Department personnel stating they received notification of the vessel capsizing in high winds with two people aboard and both men had reportedly swum for shore. One of the pair made it to shore, but called 911 when he could not find his nephew.

Anyone with information that may help locate Locklar is asked to contact the Sector Honolulu command center at 842-2600.