Residents to raise awareness of assault case

KAILUA-KONA — Local residents are planning a sign waving along Queen Kaahumanu Highway today to raise awareness of rape, drugs and bullying on the Big Island.

The demonstration, scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. between the Hawaii Police Department Kona Station and Honokohau Harbor, comes after a sexual assault last month, when a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at the Old Kona Airport State Recreation Area by two minors, according to a statement from the Hawaii Police Department.

On Sept. 4, the day after the attack, police arrested one suspect, a 15-year-old boy, police said in a Sept. 13 release. In that same statement, police said they were continuing to search for the other suspect. Since then police have not provided any additional information about that case.

Calls to police were referred to the Hawaii Police Department’s juvenile aid section. Those calls were not returned.

Dale Ross, first deputy prosecutor at the Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, said the case is still pending investigation and, as a result, her office was unable to comment.

In their initial release, police said the 15-year-old boy was released back into his parents’ custody.

It’s unconfirmed whether he is attending school at this time.

Lindsay Chambers, speaking for the Hawaii State Department of Education, said because of student privacy laws and the ongoing police investigation, they were unable to speak about the case.

Residents, however, are speaking out about the incident.

Angela Natali said she feels the sexual assault hasn’t gotten enough attention.

“It doesn’t seem like there’s been much news about this attack,” she said. “It was a very brutal attack.”

Other residents said the sign waving is an opportunity to bring attention to the larger issue of sexual assault on the Big Island.

“Sexual assault is wrong in any form or fashion,” said Kealakekua resident Rick Robinson.

Robinson said he learned about the assault at Old Airport from a Facebook thread. He said he plans to attend Wednesday’s sign waving.

“I was shocked,” he said of the incident. “It shocked me that something like that could happen here.”

Robinson, who’s lived in Kona since 1978, said his daughter grew up here and that he’s always believed Kona to be a safe environment.

His daughter’s an adult now, he said, and it’s important to raise awareness about issues facing the area.

“It’s crucial that you be involved in the community,” he said.

Charmayne P., a parent of two 17-year-old girls at Kealakehe High School who didn’t want to provide her last name due to the sensitive nature of the subject, said she’s concerned about safety in the community.

“It raises awareness that it can happen anywhere, even here,” she said.

After last month’s assault, she said, she spoke with her daughters about always being aware of their surroundings, no matter where they are. She said she often sees people walking around distracted, which could make them a target.

“I would just like to see people more aware of their surroundings,” she said.

She cautioned, however, that she doesn’t want to make her daughters so suspicious that they become paranoid.

She said it’s also up to parents of boys to teach them about these issues.

“The community needs to make sure these concerns are addressed,” she said.

She said talking about issues like sexual assault might seem taboo, but it’s an important one to discuss.

“If you don’t know how to talk to your child, then ask for advice from a trusted person,” she said.

She hadn’t heard about the sign waving plan before being interviewed, but said it was something she’d be interested in attending.

Anyone with information about the sexual assault that occurred at Old Kona Airport should call the Hawaii Police Department at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.